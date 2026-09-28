Fuel Prices Ignite a Clash Between the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement!

“Who exactly are you raising your voice against? The government? The minister? Or yourselves? The minister belongs to your side, and the decision was approved in the Council of Ministers while you were represented in it. And if the minister had ‘reservations,’ why did he rush to approve the decision? Expressing reservations is not an achievement, nor does it absolve anyone of responsibility!

MP Nada Boustani added:

“Then where do you stand on the unjustified increases granted to gas station owners and importing companies, which you did not mention? Will you also call for those increases to be removed? Or is that part simply not up for discussion?

It is good that we raised our voices and made our demands heard against rising fuel prices; otherwise, you certainly would not have spoken about the issue.

Between populism and benefiting from the situation, it is very difficult to have both at the same time!”

Hasbani had written on X:

“With the sharp rise in global fuel prices, it has become necessary to abolish the fixed fees imposed by the government on fuel, especially since Energy Minister Joe Saddi had expressed reservations about them from the time they were approved following a proposal by the finance minister, before explicitly calling for their cancellation or suspension when global prices rise.”