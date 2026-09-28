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Local News

Two Years After His Assassination... What Did Khamenei Say About Nasrallah?

2026-09-28 | 07:08
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Two Years After His Assassination... What Did Khamenei Say About Nasrallah?
Two Years After His Assassination... What Did Khamenei Say About Nasrallah?

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei commemorated former Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Khamenei said:

“It is very fitting to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the heroic Arab leader and great symbol of the Resistance Front, the great martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — a man who held immense love for his nation and his school of thought, and whose sincere, eloquent speeches and courageous actions strengthened the hearts of his people, and indeed the hearts of free peoples around the world.

He was a man who elevated the name of Lebanon — this small country that for many years had been a stronghold for certain powers — to the highest ranks.

He was a man for whom victory and triumph were constant companions, and there is no doubt that throughout the history of the Levant up to the present day, after the prophets and their successors, no man of such greatness has appeared on that ancient land.”

 
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