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Al-Shami reveals the reason for the delay of his first concert in Syria: &quot;It will not be a passing moment&quot;
Al-Shami reveals the reason for the delay of his first concert in Syria: "It will not be a passing moment"
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Al-Shami reveals the reason for the delay of his first concert in Syria: "It will not be a passing moment"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-30 | 05:18
Al-Shami reveals the reason for the delay of his first concert in Syria: "It will not be a passing moment"
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Al-Shami reveals the reason for the delay of his first concert in Syria: "It will not be a passing moment"

Syrian artist Al-Shami revealed the details of the delay in holding a concert in his home country, explaining that the matter is not due to any obstacles or reasons related to bans, but is solely linked to the preparations and logistical arrangements needed for this project.

Al-Shami said in his interview with BBC Arabic that his desire is to hold a large public concert in Syria that is open to everyone, away from the idea of targeting a specific segment of the audience, emphasizing that his first appearance on the Syrian stage must carry a special value.

The Syrian artist explained that singing in front of his audience in his country represents a different milestone in his artistic career, especially after the concerts he performed on Arab and international stages, pointing out that he does not want his return to the Syrian stage to be merely a fleeting participation.

Al-Shami added that this concert is an important personal project for him, saying that singing in his country after the success he achieved abroad requires an event worthy of this moment, rather than just a quick appearance in front of the audience.

In another context, Al-Shami revealed a new artistic collaboration bringing him together with Lebanese artist Najwa Karam, confirming that the upcoming work will be with his own lyrics and composition, and expressing his confidence that the song will win the audience's admiration.

The recent meeting between Al-Shami and Najwa Karam had raised questions about a joint project between them, before the Syrian artist settled the matter by announcing the anticipated song.

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