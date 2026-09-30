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Haifa Wehbe confronts critics of her circulated photo with a fierce message: &quot;Envy and its doings&quot;
Haifa Wehbe confronts critics of her circulated photo with a fierce message: "Envy and its doings"
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Haifa Wehbe confronts critics of her circulated photo with a fierce message: "Envy and its doings"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-30 | 03:49
Haifa Wehbe confronts critics of her circulated photo with a fierce message: "Envy and its doings"
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Aljadeed
Haifa Wehbe confronts critics of her circulated photo with a fierce message: "Envy and its doings"

Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe responded to a photo circulating on social media showing her facial features differently, amid comments criticizing her appearance and linking it to cosmetic surgery. She chose to respond in her own style with a sarcastic and sharp message.

Haifa posted a close-up photo of her face clearly showing her features and her beauty look, accompanied by lyrics from her song "Sho El Matloob" (What is Required), before directing a message to her critics, considering that what is happening comes within attempts to undermine her image.
Haifa said in her comment: "Envy and its doings. When you want to distort me to become like you, please pay attention because the right eyebrow flew off while doing your job," adding sarcastically: "Next time, take away the beauty but leave the eyebrow thick."
The Lebanese artist continued her message by saying: "And send my regards to those who paid money for this silly campaign," referring to what she described as an attempt to target her by circulating the photo.
Haifa's response came after the spread of the photo that sparked controversy among followers, and she later shared a new snapshot of herself sporting a strong look, with makeup highlighting her features and flowing black hair, in a message through which she chose to respond to the criticism in her own way.

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