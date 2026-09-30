Israel targets Lebanese Army vehicle... Soldier seriously wounded

The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects tomorrow’s weather to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and stable temperatures. Scattered rain is expected at times, with a possibility of thunderstorms and active winds, interspersed with periods of clearer weather during the day.
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday that failing to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) would be a “sin” that could still be avoided, as he met with two U.S. members of Congress in Beirut.
Relatively stable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures below seasonal averages, until the morning of tomorrow Wednesday, when the region will be affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, leading to unsettled weather with occasional scattered rainfall and lightning and thunder, active winds until next Sunday.