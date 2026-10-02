Honorary recognition for Samer al-Masri and Haitham Haqqi at the opening of the Homs Film Festival

The festival activities opened on Thursday evening, October 1, with the participation of 30 Syrian short films, ranging from fiction, documentary, experimental, and animation films, with activities continuing until October 4.

The opening ceremony witnessed the honoring of artist Samer al-Masri and director Haitham Haqqi, in one of the most prominent moments of the first edition, alongside musical segments presented by the Syrian-German artist Khater with his band, and the screening of the film "It Happened in Homs" by director Yazan Al-Nakadli.

The festival continues to screen the participating films on October 2 and 3, coinciding with panel discussions bringing together the audience and filmmakers, in an attempt to create a space for dialogue about young Syrian cinematic experiences.

The closing day will include a panel discussion entitled "The Reality of the Festival and its Aspirations," before announcing the awards and honoring the artist Mona Wassef during the closing ceremony.

The jury includes a number of artistic and cinematic names, among them Hassan Oweiti, Reem Ali, and Leila Awad, alongside directors Inas Haqqi and Ward Haidar, while another special committee is involved in the audience evaluation.

The Homs Film Festival presents seven awards, including the Golden Bassel Shehadeh Award, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, in addition to the Audience Award.

The festival organizers chose the awards to be inspired by the design of the Homs Clock Tower, as a reference to the city's identity and memory, at a time when choosing the destroyed Homs Cinema as the festival venue carries a symbolic dimension combining art and the memory of the place.