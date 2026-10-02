News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Don’t forget your umbrella: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

2026-10-02 | 03:33
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Don’t forget your umbrella: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Don’t forget your umbrella: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unsettled autumn weather is expected to affect Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, with scattered rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms, as a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey moves across the region.

 
The unsettled conditions are expected to continue through Saturday evening before gradually easing, while localized weather disturbances are forecast to return on Monday.

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy to overcast at times, with fog forming over higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to remain broadly stable, while winds will strengthen. Scattered rainfall is forecast, becoming heavier at times, particularly in southern areas, with thunderstorms and lightning possible. Conditions are expected to improve overnight.

Saturday will remain partly cloudy, with fog over the mountains and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, with occasional light rain during the day and broad periods of clearing. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize gradually in the evening.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly clear, with fog over the mountains and a further rise in temperatures, particularly in mountainous and inland areas. Clouds are expected to increase overnight.

On Monday, partly cloudy conditions are expected, accompanied by a drop in temperatures and fog over higher elevations. Scattered rainfall is possible, especially in northern and inland areas and mainly before midday.

Average October temperatures range from 20 to 29 degrees Celsius in Tripoli, 21 to 29 degrees in Beirut and 13 to 27 degrees in Zahle.
Related articles
Don’t forget your umbrella: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Local News

Lebanon

Weather

Forecast

Back to top
Aljadeed
Lebanon condemns Houthi strike on Medina power station
Lebanon PM Salam vows to rebuild south, rejects waiting for regional deal

Also Read In Local News

Lebanon condemns Houthi strike on Medina power station
03:57

Lebanon condemns Houthi strike on Medina power station

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms a Houthi drone strike on a power distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, saying the attack disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

03:57

Lebanon condemns Houthi strike on Medina power station

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms a Houthi drone strike on a power distribution station in Medina, Saudi Arabia, saying the attack disrupted one of the transformers supplying electricity to the Prophet's Mosque.

Lebanon PM Salam vows to rebuild south, rejects waiting for regional deal
02:54

Lebanon PM Salam vows to rebuild south, rejects waiting for regional deal

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Friday that his government would continue efforts to rebuild the country’s south and restore state institutions, while rejecting the idea that Lebanon should wait for a broader regional settlement that could come at its expense.

02:54

Lebanon PM Salam vows to rebuild south, rejects waiting for regional deal

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Friday that his government would continue efforts to rebuild the country’s south and restore state institutions, while rejecting the idea that Lebanon should wait for a broader regional settlement that could come at its expense.

Israel targets Lebanese Army vehicle... Soldier seriously wounded
Play
2026-09-30

Israel targets Lebanese Army vehicle... Soldier seriously wounded

The Lebanese Army announced that a soldier was seriously wounded in an Israeli strike targeting an army vehicle, while three civilians were also injured in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area.

2026-09-30

Israel targets Lebanese Army vehicle... Soldier seriously wounded

The Lebanese Army announced that a soldier was seriously wounded in an Israeli strike targeting an army vehicle, while three civilians were also injured in the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area.

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026