Don’t forget your umbrella: Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unsettled autumn weather is expected to affect Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, with scattered rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms, as a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey moves across the region.

The unsettled conditions are expected to continue through Saturday evening before gradually easing, while localized weather disturbances are forecast to return on Monday.



On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy to overcast at times, with fog forming over higher elevations. Temperatures are expected to remain broadly stable, while winds will strengthen. Scattered rainfall is forecast, becoming heavier at times, particularly in southern areas, with thunderstorms and lightning possible. Conditions are expected to improve overnight.



Saturday will remain partly cloudy, with fog over the mountains and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, with occasional light rain during the day and broad periods of clearing. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize gradually in the evening.



Sunday is forecast to be mostly clear, with fog over the mountains and a further rise in temperatures, particularly in mountainous and inland areas. Clouds are expected to increase overnight.



On Monday, partly cloudy conditions are expected, accompanied by a drop in temperatures and fog over higher elevations. Scattered rainfall is possible, especially in northern and inland areas and mainly before midday.



Average October temperatures range from 20 to 29 degrees Celsius in Tripoli, 21 to 29 degrees in Beirut and 13 to 27 degrees in Zahle.