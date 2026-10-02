Sawwaf wrote in his first post: "The weirdest news I heard this morning.. that the famous singer is living a love story with her business manager's son who is 22 years old," thus sparking talk about Sherine's private life in a way that suggests the existence of a romantic relationship, despite not attaching details explaining the basis of this information.
In a subsequent post, Sawwaf stood by what he reported, saying: "Unfortunately, unfortunately, the information turned out to be true, and I verified it from several people close to them.. and what upset me more is they tell me she is happy." The journalist attributed his confirmation to people he said were close to both parties, without specifying their identities or clarifying the nature of their knowledge of the relationship he is talking about.