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Sherine Abdel Wahab&#39;s relationship with her manager&#39;s son? A journalist sparks widespread controversy and here is what he revealed
Sherine Abdel Wahab's relationship with her manager's son? A journalist sparks widespread controversy and here is what he revealed
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Sherine Abdel Wahab's relationship with her manager's son? A journalist sparks widespread controversy and here is what he revealed

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-02 | 05:53
Sherine Abdel Wahab's relationship with her manager's son? A journalist sparks widespread controversy and here is what he revealed
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Sherine Abdel Wahab's relationship with her manager's son? A journalist sparks widespread controversy and here is what he revealed

Journalist Khaled Sawwaf sparked controversy on social media after publishing statements about an alleged romantic relationship between Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab and the son of her business manager, whom he said is 22 years old, without revealing the sources of his information in his posts or providing verifiable evidence.

Sawwaf wrote in his first post: "The weirdest news I heard this morning.. that the famous singer is living a love story with her business manager's son who is 22 years old," thus sparking talk about Sherine's private life in a way that suggests the existence of a romantic relationship, despite not attaching details explaining the basis of this information.
In a subsequent post, Sawwaf stood by what he reported, saying: "Unfortunately, unfortunately, the information turned out to be true, and I verified it from several people close to them.. and what upset me more is they tell me she is happy." The journalist attributed his confirmation to people he said were close to both parties, without specifying their identities or clarifying the nature of their knowledge of the relationship he is talking about.
 

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