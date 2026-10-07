Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: " Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die"

Lebanese artist Melhem Zein kicked off the second season of the program "Special Space" with media figure Ali Yassine, in an episode broadcast on "Al Jadeed" screen that opened a range of personal, artistic, and national files, revealing multiple aspects of his life, career, and positions.

During the episode, Melhem Zein recalled one of the most difficult moments he lived through with his family, speaking about the Beirut port explosion on August 4 and the immense fear for his children that accompanied it, before revealing details of their survival from the aftermath of the explosion. He also touched upon the South, the war, and the concept of belonging, and responded to campaigns of treason-labeling, clarifying his stance on expressing national issues and his lack of hesitation in declaring his views.



Artistically, Zein revealed that some songs known to the public in the voices of other artists were initially offered to him, including works that later reached Wael Kfoury and Nassif Zeytoun. He also spoke about his relationship with a number of prominent names in the artistic milieu, from Ragheb Alama and Fadel Chaker to Julia Boutros, Fairouz, and Ziad Rahbani, in addition to talking about a Lebanese artist who he believed tried to fight him at one stage of his career.



Melhem Zein also went back to his childhood years and his relationship with his father, recalling some situations and mischiefs he experienced during that phase, and paused at his memories in Syria and their impact on him. Among the most prominent files he addressed was the story of filming the music video "Reddou Habibi" and the circumstances that coincided with the assassination of President Rafic Hariri, revealing for the first time details from that period.



On the personal side, Zein spoke about his wife and children, and the factors that contributed to the continuation of his marriage and the stability of his family life. He also touched upon his relationship with religion, his readiness for Hajj, and his view of other religions.



The episode presented Melhem Zein in a different image from his usual artistic appearances, combining memories, confessions, and public stances, at the opening of the second season of "Special Space".