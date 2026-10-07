News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: &quot; Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die&quot;
Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: " Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die"
A-
A+

Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: " Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-07 | 04:01
Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: " Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die"
Back to top
Aljadeed
Melhem Zein in his strongest statement: " Outside Lebanon, I no longer want any young man to die"

Lebanese artist Melhem Zein kicked off the second season of the program "Special Space" with media figure Ali Yassine, in an episode broadcast on "Al Jadeed" screen that opened a range of personal, artistic, and national files, revealing multiple aspects of his life, career, and positions.

During the episode, Melhem Zein recalled one of the most difficult moments he lived through with his family, speaking about the Beirut port explosion on August 4 and the immense fear for his children that accompanied it, before revealing details of their survival from the aftermath of the explosion. He also touched upon the South, the war, and the concept of belonging, and responded to campaigns of treason-labeling, clarifying his stance on expressing national issues and his lack of hesitation in declaring his views.

Artistically, Zein revealed that some songs known to the public in the voices of other artists were initially offered to him, including works that later reached Wael Kfoury and Nassif Zeytoun. He also spoke about his relationship with a number of prominent names in the artistic milieu, from Ragheb Alama and Fadel Chaker to Julia Boutros, Fairouz, and Ziad Rahbani, in addition to talking about a Lebanese artist who he believed tried to fight him at one stage of his career.

Melhem Zein also went back to his childhood years and his relationship with his father, recalling some situations and mischiefs he experienced during that phase, and paused at his memories in Syria and their impact on him. Among the most prominent files he addressed was the story of filming the music video "Reddou Habibi" and the circumstances that coincided with the assassination of President Rafic Hariri, revealing for the first time details from that period.

On the personal side, Zein spoke about his wife and children, and the factors that contributed to the continuation of his marriage and the stability of his family life. He also touched upon his relationship with religion, his readiness for Hajj, and his view of other religions.

The episode presented Melhem Zein in a different image from his usual artistic appearances, combining memories, confessions, and public stances, at the opening of the second season of "Special Space".

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Malak Zaher Supports Her Fiancé at His New Film’s Premiere… A Moment Between Them Draws Attention
04:08

Malak Zaher Supports Her Fiancé at His New Film’s Premiere… A Moment Between Them Draws Attention

Egyptian actress Malak Zaher accompanied her fiancé, screenwriter Sherif El Leithy, to the premiere of “Matloub A’elyan,” which he wrote, alongside the film’s cast and other entertainment figures.

04:08

Malak Zaher Supports Her Fiancé at His New Film’s Premiere… A Moment Between Them Draws Attention

Egyptian actress Malak Zaher accompanied her fiancé, screenwriter Sherif El Leithy, to the premiere of “Matloub A’elyan,” which he wrote, alongside the film’s cast and other entertainment figures.

Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy
04:03

Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy

The family of American singer Freddie Jackson announced his passing on the evening of Monday, October 5, at the age of 70, three days after his birthday, without disclosing the cause of death.

04:03

Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy

The family of American singer Freddie Jackson announced his passing on the evening of Monday, October 5, at the age of 70, three days after his birthday, without disclosing the cause of death.

Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects
11:06

Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects

In a special interview conducted by colleague Mohammad Farhat, artist Al Walid Hallani talked about the behind-the-scenes of his song "Zeina," shedding light on this work within his artistic career and giving his fans the opportunity to learn about its details through his conversation.

11:06

Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects

In a special interview conducted by colleague Mohammad Farhat, artist Al Walid Hallani talked about the behind-the-scenes of his song "Zeina," shedding light on this work within his artistic career and giving his fans the opportunity to learn about its details through his conversation.

Recommended for you
Malak Zaher Supports Her Fiancé at His New Film’s Premiere… A Moment Between Them Draws Attention
04:08
Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy
04:03
Al Walid Hallani reveals the backstage secrets of "Zeina" and talks about fame and his upcoming projects
11:06
Mohamed Sami sends a romantic message to Mai Omar and describes her as "the blessing that exhausts"
09:43

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026