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Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy
Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy
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Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-07 | 04:03
Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy
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Aljadeed
Days after turning 70.. Freddie Jackson passes away as his family mourns his voice and legacy

The family of American singer Freddie Jackson announced his passing on the evening of Monday, October 5, at the age of 70, three days after his birthday, without disclosing the cause of death.

 In a statement published on his official Instagram account, the family recalled his love for his audience and music, affirming that his songs left an impact on the lives of generations of listeners.
Jackson was known for his R&B hits during the 1980s, especially "You Are My Lady" and "Rock Me Tonight," and received two Grammy nominations.
He had revealed in 2024 that he was suffering from kidney disease and participated in awareness efforts, while details of the farewell ceremony and tribute to his memory will be announced later.

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