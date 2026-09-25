Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?

The 79-year-old actress took part in a demonstration organized by Jewish Voice for Peace on September 24, 2026, alongside activists, artists and political figures protesting the war in Gaza and U.S. military support for Israel.

Sarandon was seen among demonstrators wearing a white T-shirt carrying the message “Fund People Not Bombs,” as protesters gathered near the UN headquarters.

The situation escalated after several demonstrators sat down in the street and blocked traffic near First Avenue as part of a civil disobedience action.

Police ordered protesters to clear the road before moving in to detain those who remained seated. Officers used plastic zip ties to restrain some demonstrators before escorting them to police vehicles.

Sarandon was among those detained during the protest, along with actress Hannah Einbinder, known for her role in “Hacks,” as well as political figures and activists.

Other celebrities and public figures also participated in the protest, including Cynthia Nixon and Elliot Page.

The demonstration took place around the time of Netanyahu’s appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, with protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and for the United States to stop providing military support to Israel.

Sarandon’s participation comes amid continued attention surrounding her public political positions. Earlier in September, she spoke at the Venice Film Festival about the professional consequences she says she has faced over her support for Palestinians.

The actress said she had lost acting roles and claimed that some industry representatives had warned filmmakers against hiring her because of her political positions.

Her latest detention has once again placed Sarandon at the center of international media attention, with images and videos of the actress surrounded by police officers circulating widely online.