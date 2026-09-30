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Following the birth of her twin daughters, Princess Iman returns to official appearances accompanied by Queen Rania
Following the birth of her twin daughters, Princess Iman returns to official appearances accompanied by Queen Rania
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Following the birth of her twin daughters, Princess Iman returns to official appearances accompanied by Queen Rania

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-30 | 07:57
Following the birth of her twin daughters, Princess Iman returns to official appearances accompanied by Queen Rania
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Aljadeed
Following the birth of her twin daughters, Princess Iman returns to official appearances accompanied by Queen Rania

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II returned to official events for the first time since giving birth to her twin daughters, as she accompanied her mother, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, during the opening of the fourth edition of Amman Design Week in the Jordanian capital.

Princess Iman appeared in photos posted by Queen Rania on her Instagram account, during their tour among the corridors of the event held at the Ras Al Ain Hangar, about a month and a half after she and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis welcomed their twin daughters.

Princess Iman joined her mother in opening the events, which were attended by a number of royal family members and guests, as Queen Rania viewed a collection of works and designs participating in the event.

Princess Iman chose a calm, formal brown look, while Queen Rania appeared in an elegant black outfit that combined simplicity and luxury.

This appearance comes following the Royal Hashemite Court's announcement last August of the birth of twin daughters to Princess Iman and her husband, before Queen Rania later revealed the names of the granddaughters as Talia and Rania.

Princess Iman and her husband welcomed their first child, Amina, in February 2025, following their marriage in March 2023, bringing the family to a new milestone with the birth of the twins.

Princess Iman's official appearance was preceded by her participation in a family celebration for her birthday, where she appeared alongside her husband and her father, King Abdullah II, during a special occasion in the capital, Amman.

It is worth mentioning that Amman Design Week returned this year after a seven-year hiatus, under the theme "Accumulations," with the participation of more than 220 designers and innovators from Jordan, the region, and the world, through a series of exhibitions, workshops, and events exploring the impact of time, place, and memory on the world of design.

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