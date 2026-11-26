Via her Snapchat account, Dr. Kholoud shared a photo of herself with her husband Amin, accompanied by a message expressing her feelings after this judicial development, saying: "Praise be to God, whose rights are never lost; praise be to God, who mended my heart after a long wait, replacing my fear with safety and my tears with joy."She also later published another message responding to the followers' affection and the congratulatory messages she received, expressing her happiness with the support that surrounded her, and wrote: "Truly, your affection and words reached my heart and made me happier than you can imagine. How wonderful it is when God blesses you with sincere hearts that rejoice in your joy and wish you well. May God make you as happy as you made me, not deprive me of your affection, and grant you a joy that makes you forget every fatigue you went through. Praise be to God for the acquittal, and praise be to God."In another message, Dr. Kholoud made sure to thank her lawyer, and also expressed her appreciation for the Kuwaiti judiciary and her confidence in justice, affirming her commitment to respecting the law, writing: "Praise be to God for the blessing of justice, and all thanks and appreciation to our Kuwaiti judiciary. My confidence in the judiciary and my respect for the law will remain steadfast, for the law is not merely texts and rulings, but rather a guarantee of rights, a safeguarding of dignity, and a foundation for society's stability. May God protect its judiciary, and make truth and justice a permanent emblem for our beloved homeland."

Ilham Al-Fadhalah shared a congratulatory message to Dr. Kholoud and her husband Amin on her Snapchat account on the occasion of the acquittal, writing: "Congratulations on the acquittal, Dr. Kholoud and Amin, thank God.".