Rania Farid Shawky shared with her followers via the story feature on her official Instagram account a picture showing clear traces of an injury in her forehead area, contenting herself with commenting by saying: "Thank God, it was a close call."

The Egyptian artist was also keen to send a message of thanks to the doctor who supervised her treatment, indicating that she underwent medical care, while she did not reveal the nature of the injury, its causes, or the details of her health condition after receiving treatment.

This incident comes after Rania Farid Shawky experienced happy family atmospheres during the past period, as she celebrated the wedding of her daughter Farida, in the presence of a large number of art world stars who were keen to share her joy and offer congratulations to her and her family.

On the artistic front, Rania Farid Shawky had participated in the Ramadan drama season through the series "Hesbat Omri", which brought together a elite group of artists, most notably Rogina, Sayed Ragab, Mohamed Rizwan, and Amr Abdel Gelil. It was written by Mahmoud Ezzat and directed by Mai Mamdouh.