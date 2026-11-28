The organization mourned the wrestler in an official statement, praising his standing among his colleagues and his dedication to his family, and offered its condolences to his wife, Paige, who is expecting their second child, as well as to their daughter, friends, and loved ones.The announcement of his death came about three weeks after Reed's last appearance at the "Crown Jewel" event in Saudi Arabia. During the event, he entered into a match with wrestler Oba Femi, which ended with him being thrown off the staging platform.Press reports indicated the possibility that he sustained injuries during that match, while the WWE statement merely referred to medical complications without specifying their nature or linking them to what happened at the event.On Friday evening, WWE honored Reed during its show at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, USA. The news of his death was announced to the audience, followed by the ceremonial ten-bell salute in his memory. A number of wrestlers also expressed their sorrow on social media platforms, including Sammy Guevara, who sent a message of support to Reed's family.