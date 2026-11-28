Fatima Bosch shared via the story feature on her Instagram account a set of congratulatory messages she received on the occasion of the end of her crowning period, but her lover's message captured the attention of followers after he expressed his pride in her achievements and his happiness in accompanying her over the past months.

The Mexican beauty queen also published a picture of her with Alejandro, in which she appeared wearing the Miss Universe crown, accompanied by a brief comment through which she announced her relationship.

In another photo documenting the moment of their embrace inside a car, Fatima addressed an emotional message to her lover, expressing her gratitude for his standing by her side throughout her journey, thanking him for his patience, love, and small surprises, noting that that phase was not easy.

The couple's appearance was not limited to social media, as Alejandro accompanied his girlfriend during her return to Mexico, and appeared holding her hand at the airport in front of the photographers' lenses.

Despite announcing her relationship, Fatima refused to reveal the details of how they met and the beginning of their relationship, confirming that she prefers to keep her private life to herself, while she answered with a smile when asked about her happiness in this relationship, saying: «Of course, absolutely».

On another note, Fatima Bosch commented on the controversy that accompanied the crowning of her successor Jennifer Barreto with the Miss Universe title, expressing her support for her and considering that the victory of a married woman and mother of the title carries a message that transcends traditional beauty standards and promotes the concept of women's empowerment.

She also praised Barreto's personality, intelligence, and projects, confirming her confidence in her ability to shoulder the responsibility of the title and represent the competition.