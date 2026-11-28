According to what the "Fushia" website quoted from a source close to the artist, Sobhy is currently spending a convalescence period inside his home, after leaving the hospital, but he has not yet fully recovered and still needs some time before resuming his artistic activity.

The source indicated that the Egyptian artist is waiting for his health condition to improve to return once again to the theater stage, without rushing this step before his recovery is complete.

Mohamed Sobhy had suffered a health setback on August 18th, which required his transfer to a hospital in the 6th of October City, after feeling exhausted and fatigued, after spending several days in Sunbul City.

The source explained that the effort exerted by the artist affects his health, especially the brain and nerves, prompting his family to decide to transfer him to the hospital to check on his condition and avoid a recurrence of his previous health crisis, especially since he is accustomed to undergoing periodic medical examinations and tests every three months, based on the recommendations of his treating physician.

During his stay in the hospital, news circulated about the deterioration of his health condition and his admission to intensive care, which was denied by a source close to him, emphasizing that he was receiving medical care inside a regular room and that his condition was stable.

The attending physician also asked Sobhy to stay an extra night in the hospital to complete the examinations and monitor his health condition, before leaving on August 20th.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mohamed Sobhy has faced a health crisis, as he was previously admitted to intensive care in November 2025, ensuring since then to monitor his health status and undergo periodic examinations according to doctors' instructions.