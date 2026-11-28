Sudden death of Algerian singer and composer Mekhlouf Aberkane at the age of 45

Sadness enveloped the Algerian art scene following the announcement of the death of singer and composer Mekhlouf Aberkane, known artistically as "Mekhlouf", at the age of 45, after suffering a sudden stroke, in a shocking news that sparked a widespread wave of grief and sympathy among his fans and followers.

The death of the Algerian artist came after difficult days he lived on the health level, as he suffered a stroke that required his transfer to the hospital to receive treatment and medical care, but his condition deteriorated later, entering a coma, before his death was announced, leaving behind a state of sorrow among his audience and everyone who knew his artistic career.



The news of his departure came as a shock to fans of the Amazigh song, especially since it came at an early age, and at a time when his name was present among the voices that managed to leave an impact in this musical genre, through his works that gained spread and interaction among the public.



Mekhlouf Aberkane hails from the city of Mekla in the Algerian province of Tizi Ouzou, where he was born on May 15, 1981. His name was associated with contemporary Amazigh song, which formed the main space for his artistic experience, through which he was able to express his cultural and artistic identity and reach a wide segment of fans of this musical genre.



The late artist's talent was not limited to singing alone, but he was also a composer, combining vocal performance and musical work, which gave his experience a special character and helped him leave a mark among his fans who found in his works a space to connect with Amazigh music and its distinctive rhythms.





With the spread of the news of the death, social media platforms turned into a space for offering condolences and remembering the late artist, as a large number of followers expressed their sadness, and directed touching messages and prayers for mercy and forgiveness, wishing that his abode would be Paradise.



Among the widely circulated comments were: "May his soul find peace and tranquility", and "May God have mercy on him and forgive him", while one follower wrote: "May the Lord have mercy on him, forgive him, and make his final abode Paradise, O Lord of the Worlds", in messages that reflected the extent of the impact of his departure.



Amid the shock of the news and the pain of separation, the Algerian art scene loses an artist who departed at an age not exceeding forty-five, while Mekhlouf Aberkane's works remain a testament to his experience and career, and his memory present among his audience and fans of Amazigh song.