Houda Bonda shared details of what he experienced via his official Facebook account, writing: "Thank God, He saved us from a major accident on the Ring Road. The tire was completely torn apart, but thank God He protected us. May God protect us and all of you."

The Egyptian singer did not disclose further details regarding the circumstances of the accident or the extent of the damage to his car.

Artistically, this incident coincides with the release of Houda Bonda's latest singing album, launched by I media, which features five songs ranging in style between dramatic and romantic, in collaboration with executive producer Fady Sobhy and a selection of poets, composers, and musical arrangers.

Through his new album, Bonda embarks on a diverse musical experience, as the tracklist includes "Ellly Sabou", with lyrics by Ibrahim Mohamed and composition by Mohamady, and "Bteqy Shark", with lyrics by Mahmoud Klaza and composition by Moaz Zein, while Yehia Youssef handled the musical arrangement for both songs.

The album also includes the song "Awadny", with lyrics and composition by Mohamed Yehia, and arrangement by Ahmed Hossam and Elhami Deheima, as well as the song "Makansh Youmak", with lyrics by Mustafa Nasser, composition by Teyam Ali, and arrangement by Amin Nabil.

Bonda concluded his album with the song "Wahshak Ayamy", in which he collaborated with poet Mustafa Nasser, composer Mohamed Yehia, and arranger Sherif Makkawi, while engineer George Yacoub handled recording and sound engineering.