In South Lebanon.. Israel Interrogates a Mayor!

Al-Modon newspaper reported that “the efforts undertaken by President of the Republic General Joseph Aoun were aimed at sparing Nabatieh the fate of Ali al-Taher. This led to the decision to deploy the Lebanese Army and other security agencies and prevent Hezbollah from carrying out any field or military activity in the city.”



According to the information, the Americans agreed to this and granted Lebanon a deadline to prove its ability to achieve that objective. However, this did not prevent Israel from blowing up the Ali al-Taher tunnels with more than 1,100 tons of explosives, raising numerous questions about what happened inside the facility and how Hezbollah members and Iranians managed to leave it. Another question concerns what comes after Ali al-Taher: Will Israeli military activity ease and further expansion stop, or will Tel Aviv choose to move toward other areas such as Jabal al-Rihan and Iqlim al-Tuffah?