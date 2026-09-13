In South Lebanon.. Israel Interrogates a Mayor!
The mayor of Kfar Shouba and head of the Arqoub Municipalities Union, Dr. Qassem Al-Qadri, was questioned and interrogated by an Israeli patrol while he was at the site of a water reservoir that pumps water to the town.
He was interrogated and his phone was taken before he was released. He is safe and in good health.
An Israeli mechanized infantry force comprising more than 10 vehicles had advanced into the Al-Dawwara area on the eastern outskirts of Kfar Shouba, where it remained for some time. Several vehicles then entered the town, where the mayor was confronted and detained.