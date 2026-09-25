Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan said Lebanon is facing major changes and a broader regional confrontation, arguing that the current struggle is centered on U.S. influence and Israeli actions in the region.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony, Al-Hajj Hassan, who heads the Baalbek-Hermel parliamentary bloc, said accusations of relying on foreign powers should be directed at those depending on U.S. support and, in his characterization, benefiting from Israel.



He said Israel’s actions against Lebanon are backed and supplied by the United States, while Iran is encouraging Lebanese authorities to make use of regional support and any potential agreement with Washington that would include an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and a ceasefire.



Al-Hajj Hassan also cited Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s position toward Syria, saying Israel has indicated it will not withdraw from the Golan Heights, Mount Hermon or the security zone despite Damascus expressing interest in a peace agreement with Israel.



He questioned the position of those calling on Lebanon to abandon what they consider sources of national strength, arguing that such an approach would leave the country facing Israeli actions while relying on U.S. support.



The Hezbollah lawmaker also criticized the U.S.-sponsored framework agreement, saying it had failed to produce results and arguing that relying on Washington had been a major mistake.