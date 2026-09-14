Get ready for the weather’s changing “mood”!

The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation predicted that tomorrow’s weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with dense fog over the northern highlands. Temperatures will rise along the coast while decreasing over the mountains and inland areas. Winds will occasionally strengthen in northern Lebanon, accompanied by higher sea waves.





The bulletin stated the following:



General situation:

Typical summer weather is prevailing over Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with high humidity and temperatures above their seasonal averages in inland areas. Temperatures are expected to begin decreasing as of Tuesday, accompanied by stronger winds.



Average temperatures for September:

Tripoli: between 22°C and 32°C

Beirut: between 24°C and 32°C

Zahle: between 16°C and 32°C



Expected weather in Lebanon:



Monday:

Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands. Temperatures will rise slightly over the mountains and inland areas, while remaining unchanged along the coast. Humidity will remain high.



Tuesday:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy, with dense fog over the northern highlands. Temperatures will rise along the coast while decreasing over the mountains and inland areas. Winds will occasionally strengthen in northern Lebanon, accompanied by higher sea waves.



Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and a slight decrease in temperatures. Winds will strengthen, occasionally reaching 50 km/h in southern Lebanon, with higher sea waves.



Thursday:

Partly cloudy with a further decrease in temperatures, particularly inland and over the mountains. Humidity will remain high, with fog forming over the mid-altitude highlands.



Temperatures:

Along the coast: 21°C to 34°C

Over the mountains: 17°C to 28°C

Inland: 19°C to 35°C



Surface winds:

Southwesterly, ranging between 10 and 25 km/h.



Visibility:

Good along the coast, moderate to occasionally poor over the mid-altitude highlands due to fog.



Relative humidity along the coast:

Between 60% and 80%.



Sea conditions:

Low waves.

Sea surface temperature: 29°C.



Atmospheric pressure:

761 mmHg.