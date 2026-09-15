Syria and the UAE Expand Prospects for Cooperation and Partnership

The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation and partnerships, particularly in the economic and development fields, in a way that supports development efforts and serves the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.
The two sides also discussed the Arab Media Summit 2026 and the importance of the topics addressed during the summit. They exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as issues of common interest.
Both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and joint efforts to support the security and stability of the region.