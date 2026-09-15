Syria and the UAE Expand Prospects for Cooperation and Partnership

In a judicial development that concludes the preliminary investigation into the “Assad supporters” network whose members were arrested in Akkar, a judicial source told Al-Modon that Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Ahmad Rami Al-Hajj has formally concluded the preliminary investigations and referred the case to the Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation to take the necessary legal measures and press charges against those involved.



According to the source, security agencies succeeded in establishing the full identity of the Hezbollah official known by the alias “Hajj Alaa,” after cross-checking the detainees’ confessions and analyzing communications data. Following this development, Judge Al-Hajj circulated the official’s name and identity to all security and military agencies to pursue and arrest him.