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Burak Öz&ccedil;ivit Attacks Rumor Spreaders After Missing His Sister’s Wedding: “Leave My Family Alone”
Burak Özçivit Attacks Rumor Spreaders After Missing His Sister’s Wedding: “Leave My Family Alone”
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Burak Özçivit Attacks Rumor Spreaders After Missing His Sister’s Wedding: “Leave My Family Alone”

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-01 | 03:08
Burak Özçivit Attacks Rumor Spreaders After Missing His Sister’s Wedding: “Leave My Family Alone”
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Burak Özçivit Attacks Rumor Spreaders After Missing His Sister’s Wedding: “Leave My Family Alone”

Turkish star Burak Özçivit has broken his silence after rumors circulated about his absence, along with his wife Fahriye Evcen, from his sister Burçun Özçivit’s wedding, with some speculating that the couple’s absence was linked to family disputes.

Turkish star Burak Özçivit has broken his silence after rumors circulated about his absence, along with his wife Fahriye Evcen, from his sister Burçun Özçivit’s wedding, with some speculating that the couple’s absence was linked to family disputes.

The actor responded to the speculation through an Instagram Story, criticizing those who spread rumors and questioning why some people were trying to ruin the happiness of a newly married couple.

Burak wrote: “My friends, why have you become so cruel? While our entire family is happy, why are you trying to make a newly married couple unhappy? They are part of our family and they are very dear to us.”

The star of “Kuruluş: Osman” also described the circulating comments and claims as “ridiculous,” urging people to stop interfering in his private life and family matters. He added: “Take the stories you create and your ridiculous comments to your own lives. Leave us and our entire family alone.”

Burak’s statement came after his absence from the wedding sparked speculation about possible tensions within the family. However, his father Bülent Özçivit clarified that the actor could not attend because he was busy filming his upcoming series “Where the Sun Rises” in Adana.

Burçun Özçivit also confirmed that although her brother was unable to attend the ceremony in person, he shared the special moment through a video call, congratulating her and her husband Hasan Sağdıç and wishing them a happy married life.

Meanwhile, Fahriye Evcen’s absence was reportedly due to her preparations for her upcoming series “Hamal,” which marks her return to television alongside actor and producer Oktay Kaynarca.

Burçun Özçivit and Hasan Sağdıç’s wedding took place on August 29, 2026, in Bafra, in a family celebration that attracted attention on social media after photos and videos from the event were widely shared.

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