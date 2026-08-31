Four Suspects Arrested After Attack Attempt on Singer Rahma Essam’s Car

The arrests came after Rahma Essam shared an urgent appeal on social media, revealing that she had been attacked by four masked individuals riding motorcycles while she was traveling on the Al-Santa–Zefta road.

The singer said she was suddenly confronted by the attackers, who threw stones at her car, causing damage to the window next to her seat. She added that she immediately drove away to avoid possible assault or theft.

Rahma Essam confirmed that she was unharmed but warned her followers about using the road, calling for swift action to identify and arrest those responsible.

Security authorities launched investigations, reviewing nearby surveillance footage and tracking the suspects’ movements until their identities were determined and they were taken into custody.

Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of the incident and determine the motive behind the attempted attack, as legal procedures are expected to follow against the suspects.