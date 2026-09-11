Turkish Actress Melisa Döngel Threatened With Gun During Road Rage Incident in Istanbul

The incident took place on Qatar Street in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district, where Döngel and her friend Mehmet Fatih Saruhan were inside their car when an argument broke out over right of way.

The situation escalated when the driver stopped his vehicle, approached their car, and allegedly pulled out a weapon from his belt while making threats.

The incident was recorded by a mobile phone camera, showing the tense moments during the confrontation.

After police were notified, officers identified and arrested the suspect. Following an investigation, he was referred to judicial authorities, who ordered his detention.

The incident sparked attention in Turkey, highlighting the dangers of road rage incidents escalating into violent confrontations.