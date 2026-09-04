ICRC facilitates transfer to Lebanon of 5 people detained by Israe

The International Committee of the Red Cross, at the request of the relevant parties, facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of five individuals released from Israeli detention.



One individual was transferred on Thursday, and four others on Friday, with full respect for the safety and dignity of the individuals involved.



The ICRC’s role in this operation was purely humanitarian, acting as a neutral intermediary between Israel and Lebanon.