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Arab & International

ICRC facilitates transfer to Lebanon of 5 people detained by Israe

2026-09-04 | 04:37
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ICRC facilitates transfer to Lebanon of 5 people detained by Israe
ICRC facilitates transfer to Lebanon of 5 people detained by Israe

The International Committee of the Red Cross, at the request of the relevant parties, facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of five individuals released from Israeli detention.

One individual was transferred on Thursday, and four others on Friday, with full respect for the safety and dignity of the individuals involved.

The ICRC’s role in this operation was purely humanitarian, acting as a neutral intermediary between Israel and Lebanon.


The ICRC maintains a bilateral and confidential dialogue with the relevant authorities to address issues related to persons who are detained, deceased or missing in connection with armed conflict.  

Many families in Lebanon are still waiting for answers about the fate of loved ones who may be detained, deceased or otherwise unaccounted for. The ICRC continues to engage with the families themselves and remains determined to clarify the fate of their loved ones. We also stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary in future humanitarian operations whenever the parties reach an agreement.

Since October 2023, the ICRC has not had access to detainees held in Israeli places of detention, including Lebanese nationals. The ICRC reiterates the requirement to   receive information on conflict-related detainees and to be granted access to them.

The ICRC is continuing its dialogue with the Israeli authorities to immediately resume its work in detention.

https://www.icrc.org/en/news-release/lebanon-icrc-facilitates-transfer-5-people-detained-israel
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ICRC facilitates transfer to Lebanon of 5 people detained by Israe

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