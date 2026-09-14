On Ali al-Taher and IRGC members… Iran’s first comment

Iran’s Fars News Agency denied reports that a number of members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been trapped inside the Ali al-Taher tunnels, stressing that the claims were “false.”
The Railway and Public Transport Authority said in a statement that Lebanese and Syrian technical delegations held meetings and conducted field inspections to follow up on the project to restore the railway link between the two countries and connect the Port of Tripoli to the Syrian railway network.
The Ministry of Interior and Municipalities announced on its X account that Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar had arrived in Pakistan on an official visit, at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart, Mohsin Naqvi.
The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation predicted that tomorrow’s weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with dense fog over the northern highlands. Temperatures will rise along the coast while decreasing over the mountains and inland areas. Winds will occasionally strengthen in northern Lebanon, accompanied by higher sea waves.