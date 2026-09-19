Bridges over the Litani and military roads… what is happening in southern Lebanon?

A medical emergency team from the Islamic Risala Scouts and the Beit Al-Talaba ambulance service narrowly escaped harm after an Israeli warplane struck near them while they were heading to the site of two airstrikes carried out on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is heading to the United States, where he will first travel to New York to take part in the United Nations General Assembly and deliver Lebanon’s address before the assembly.
The Forecast Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects tomorrow’s weather to be cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a further rise in temperatures, especially inland and in mountainous areas.