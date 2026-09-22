News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Latest Appearance Takes Social Media by Storm
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Latest Appearance Takes Social Media by Storm
A-
A+

Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Latest Appearance Takes Social Media by Storm

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-22 | 08:12
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Latest Appearance Takes Social Media by Storm
Back to top
Aljadeed
Sherine Abdel Wahab’s Latest Appearance Takes Social Media by Storm

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab’s latest appearance alongside her daughter, Hana, captured the attention of social media users after the two appeared together in a spontaneous video posted by Hana on TikTok.

In the video, Sherine appeared in a casual look with natural features, singing and laughing with her daughter inside a restaurant amid a cheerful family atmosphere. The clip quickly went viral, drawing widespread engagement from fans who expressed their happiness at seeing her after a period away from the spotlight.

At the same time, users circulated another photo of Sherine with a fan, describing it as her most recent appearance. The image attracted considerable attention, with many comments expressing how much fans missed her and eagerly awaited her return to music.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Rahma Riad Steals the Spotlight in Carthage with an Exceptional Duet Alongside Nassif Zeytoun
08:17

Rahma Riad Steals the Spotlight in Carthage with an Exceptional Duet Alongside Nassif Zeytoun

Iraqi star Rahma Riad opened the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival with a remarkable concert held at the ancient Carthage Theatre on the evening of Monday, September 21, 2026, amid a large audience and extensive Arab media coverage.

08:17

Rahma Riad Steals the Spotlight in Carthage with an Exceptional Duet Alongside Nassif Zeytoun

Iraqi star Rahma Riad opened the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival with a remarkable concert held at the ancient Carthage Theatre on the evening of Monday, September 21, 2026, amid a large audience and extensive Arab media coverage.

New details revealed by the investigation after the death of Cindy Crawford's son inside a rehabilitation center
03:39

New details revealed by the investigation after the death of Cindy Crawford's son inside a rehabilitation center

New details have been revealed regarding the death of model Presley Gerber, the son of international star Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, at the age of 27, inside a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.

03:39

New details revealed by the investigation after the death of Cindy Crawford's son inside a rehabilitation center

New details have been revealed regarding the death of model Presley Gerber, the son of international star Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, at the age of 27, inside a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California.

Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
2026-09-21

Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27

Model Presley Gerber, the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27 inside a rehabilitation facility.

2026-09-21

Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27

Model Presley Gerber, the only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27 inside a rehabilitation facility.

Recommended for you
Rahma Riad Steals the Spotlight in Carthage with an Exceptional Duet Alongside Nassif Zeytoun
08:17
New details revealed by the investigation after the death of Cindy Crawford's son inside a rehabilitation center
03:39
Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
2026-09-21
Turkish Actress Itır Esen Marries Her Manager Engin Aykanat in France
2026-09-19

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026