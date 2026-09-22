Rahma Riad Steals the Spotlight in Carthage with an Exceptional Duet Alongside Nassif Zeytoun

Iraqi star Rahma Riad opened the 26th Arab Radio and Television Festival with a remarkable concert held at the ancient Carthage Theatre on the evening of Monday, September 21, 2026, amid a large audience and extensive Arab media coverage.



Rahma launched the evening’s musical performances with a striking appearance and presented a selection of her most popular songs, including “Ma’qoul.” The audience enthusiastically sang along and applauded throughout her performance.



The Iraqi singer also paid special tribute to Tunisia and its people by performing the Tunisian traditional song “Oyounik Soud W Jellaba.” The gesture was warmly received by the audience and reflected her appreciation for Tunisia’s musical heritage and the significance of performing on one of the Arab world’s most prestigious stages.



The opening ceremony included the honoring of 12 artistic and media figures from nine Arab countries in recognition of their contributions to television, radio, cinema, and journalism. The musical performances then began with Rahma Riad, followed by Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun.



During the second part of the evening, Nassif took to the stage and performed a selection of his most popular songs. Rahma later joined him for a special duet that thrilled the audience and became one of the concert’s most memorable moments.



According to Abdul Rahim Suleiman, Director General of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, featuring two Arab stars in a joint performance during the opening ceremony marked a first in the festival’s history and aimed to give the event a distinctive artistic and popular dimension.



The festival’s 26th edition runs from September 21 to 24, 2026, under the theme “The Pulse of the Image and the Echo of the Future.” Its programme includes radio and television competitions, new-media events, specialised panel discussions, and an exhibition dedicated to audiovisual technology and equipment.