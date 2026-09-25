Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage

Fans shared congratulatory messages, while comments suggesting that “his heart is officially Kuwaiti” fuelled guesses about the bride’s nationality. Her identity has not been confirmed, and Ayed has not publicly announced a marriage or commented on the photos.

However, this information is based only on followers' comments, as the bride's identity has not been revealed, and Ayed Youssef has not announced his marriage or clarified the truth of the circulated photos so far.

This controversy comes as Ayed prepares to perform a concert in Riyadh on September 25 at the King Fahd Cultural Center theater, as part of the Saudi National Day celebrations. He had expressed his excitement through his accounts to meet the public on this occasion.