News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage
Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage
A-
A+

Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-25 | 04:34
Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage
Back to top
Aljadeed
Photos Spark Speculation About Saudi Singer Ayed Yousef’s Marriage

Photos circulating on social media have prompted speculation that Saudi singer Ayed Yousef has tied the knot.

 Fans shared congratulatory messages, while comments suggesting that “his heart is officially Kuwaiti” fuelled guesses about the bride’s nationality. Her identity has not been confirmed, and Ayed has not publicly announced a marriage or commented on the photos.

However, this information is based only on followers' comments, as the bride's identity has not been revealed, and Ayed Youssef has not announced his marriage or clarified the truth of the circulated photos so far.

This controversy comes as Ayed prepares to perform a concert in Riyadh on September 25 at the King Fahd Cultural Center theater, as part of the Saudi National Day celebrations. He had expressed his excitement through his accounts to meet the public on this occasion.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show
06:10

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show

After a period apart due to their busy schedules, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad reunited with her husband, actor Alexander Uloom, in Milan, Italy, in a joint appearance that quickly caught attention.

06:10

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show

After a period apart due to their busy schedules, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad reunited with her husband, actor Alexander Uloom, in Milan, Italy, in a joint appearance that quickly caught attention.

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute
05:50

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute

Fans in Baghdad celebrated Syrian star Nassif Zeytoun’s birthday with a wave of heartfelt messages and special tributes that reflected his strong popularity among Iraqi audiences.

05:50

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute

Fans in Baghdad celebrated Syrian star Nassif Zeytoun’s birthday with a wave of heartfelt messages and special tributes that reflected his strong popularity among Iraqi audiences.

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?
05:23

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was detained in New York after joining a protest near the United Nations headquarters during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the city.

05:23

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was detained in New York after joining a protest near the United Nations headquarters during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the city.

Recommended for you
Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show
06:10
Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute
05:50
Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?
05:23
Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert Spark Romance Rumors After Hospital Claims
05:22

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026