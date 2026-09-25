Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute

Social media platforms were filled with birthday wishes, photos and videos shared by fans who expressed their love and appreciation for the singer on his special day.

The celebrations went beyond online messages, as Baghdad’s Al-Yarmouk Recreational Club also paid a special tribute to Zeytoun in recognition of his successful career and the close bond he has built with his Iraqi fans.

The gesture received wide interaction online, especially as Zeytoun enjoys a large fan base in Iraq, where his songs and concerts have consistently attracted strong attention.

The occasion became another opportunity for his fans in Baghdad to celebrate the Syrian star and show their continued support as he remains active on the Arab music scene.

Alternative headlines: “Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With Love and Special Tribute” — “Nassif Zeytoun Receives Special Birthday Tribute From Baghdad” — “Birthday Love From Baghdad.. Fans Celebrate Nassif Zeytoun”