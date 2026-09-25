Ahead of Winter, MoPWT Launches Anti-Littering Campaign to Protect Stormwater Drains

The announced the launch of an awareness campaign aimed at reducing littering on roads and around stormwater drains and drainage channels as the winter season approaches.

The campaign runs in parallel with cleaning, clearing and maintenance works carried out by the ministry within its areas of responsibility.



The ministry said the campaign is built around a simple message: cleaning drains is not enough if waste is thrown back into them, as rainfall can carry litter into drainage systems, obstruct water flow and contribute to flooding on roads.



It stressed that protecting completed works is a shared responsibility, requiring every concerned authority to fulfill its role and citizens to take one basic step: refrain from throwing waste on roads.



The ministry’s campaign message reads: "Let’s not throw our achievements out the window! Last winter, we succeeded together. This winter, we won’t let anything set us back. Don’t litter, so you don’t block the drains."