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Local News

Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub

2026-09-25 | 04:22
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Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub
Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub

Israeli forces reportedly advanced this morning into the Al-Sindyana area on the outskirts of Kfarshouba in southern Lebanon, where they encircled a farm belonging to the Ghazi Naba’a family, according to local reports.

Several shepherds were reportedly inside the farm when the Israeli force surrounded the area. Israeli troops also opened fire in the vicinity of the farm, while several artillery shells were fired around Al-Sindyana.

Meanwhile, the outskirts of Hibbariyeh in the Arkoub area came under intermittent artillery fire, accompanied by extensive heavy-machine-gun fire and movements by Israeli military vehicles in the area.
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Israeli Forces Advance into Kfarshouba Outskirts, Shelling Reported in Arkoub

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