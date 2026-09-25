News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record
Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record
A-
A+

Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-25 | 05:19
Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record
Back to top
Aljadeed
Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record

Egyptian superstar Amr Diab has added another major achievement to his long career after officially receiving a Guinness World Records plaque for setting a new record on the Billboard Arabia charts.

Guinness World Records recognized Diab for spending a total of 69 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Arabia’s Artist 100 chart, making him the artist with the most weeks at the top of the ranking since its launch.

The achievement marks Diab’s second Guinness World Records title and adds another milestone to a career spanning more than four decades.

His latest record began taking shape after he reached 64 weeks at No. 1 by May 30, 2026. He later returned to the top spot and added five more weeks, bringing his total to 69 weeks by the time the Guinness title was officially announced.

Diab’s weeks at No. 1 were spread across six different periods since January 13, 2024. One of his strongest runs lasted 36 consecutive weeks and began on April 12, 2025.

His most recent return to the top also coincided with the release of his album “Habbetak” during the summer of 2026. By July, Diab had already accumulated 66 weeks at No. 1 before extending the record further in the following weeks.

After receiving the Guinness plaque, Diab credited his fans for the achievement, saying that their response to his new releases and continued support remain the most important measure of success for him.

The Egyptian star has also achieved strong results on other Billboard Arabia rankings. His song “Baba” topped the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks in 2025.

Since the Artist 100 chart was launched in December 2023, Diab has maintained a continuous presence on the ranking, becoming one of only six artists who appeared during each of its first 128 weeks.

He currently holds second place on the Artist 100 chart, with 145 total weeks on the ranking and 69 weeks spent at No. 1.

With the new Guinness World Record, Amr Diab continues to strengthen his position as one of the Arab music industry’s most enduring and commercially successful stars.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show
06:10

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show

After a period apart due to their busy schedules, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad reunited with her husband, actor Alexander Uloom, in Milan, Italy, in a joint appearance that quickly caught attention.

06:10

Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show

After a period apart due to their busy schedules, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad reunited with her husband, actor Alexander Uloom, in Milan, Italy, in a joint appearance that quickly caught attention.

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute
05:50

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute

Fans in Baghdad celebrated Syrian star Nassif Zeytoun’s birthday with a wave of heartfelt messages and special tributes that reflected his strong popularity among Iraqi audiences.

05:50

Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute

Fans in Baghdad celebrated Syrian star Nassif Zeytoun’s birthday with a wave of heartfelt messages and special tributes that reflected his strong popularity among Iraqi audiences.

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?
05:23

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was detained in New York after joining a protest near the United Nations headquarters during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the city.

05:23

Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was detained in New York after joining a protest near the United Nations headquarters during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the city.

Recommended for you
Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show
06:10
Baghdad Celebrates Nassif Zeytoun’s Birthday With a Special Tribute
05:50
Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder Released After Being Detained in New York.. What Happened?
05:23
Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert Spark Romance Rumors After Hospital Claims
05:22

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026