Amr Diab Receives Second Guinness Title After Billboard Arabia Record

Guinness World Records recognized Diab for spending a total of 69 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Arabia’s Artist 100 chart, making him the artist with the most weeks at the top of the ranking since its launch.

The achievement marks Diab’s second Guinness World Records title and adds another milestone to a career spanning more than four decades.

His latest record began taking shape after he reached 64 weeks at No. 1 by May 30, 2026. He later returned to the top spot and added five more weeks, bringing his total to 69 weeks by the time the Guinness title was officially announced.

Diab’s weeks at No. 1 were spread across six different periods since January 13, 2024. One of his strongest runs lasted 36 consecutive weeks and began on April 12, 2025.

His most recent return to the top also coincided with the release of his album “Habbetak” during the summer of 2026. By July, Diab had already accumulated 66 weeks at No. 1 before extending the record further in the following weeks.

After receiving the Guinness plaque, Diab credited his fans for the achievement, saying that their response to his new releases and continued support remain the most important measure of success for him.

The Egyptian star has also achieved strong results on other Billboard Arabia rankings. His song “Baba” topped the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks in 2025.

Since the Artist 100 chart was launched in December 2023, Diab has maintained a continuous presence on the ranking, becoming one of only six artists who appeared during each of its first 128 weeks.

He currently holds second place on the Artist 100 chart, with 145 total weeks on the ranking and 69 weeks spent at No. 1.

With the new Guinness World Record, Amr Diab continues to strengthen his position as one of the Arab music industry’s most enduring and commercially successful stars.