New Network to Protect Northern Israeli Residents.. New Phase of Fighting in Southern Lebanon?
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military is expected to enter a new phase of fighting in southern Lebanon in the coming days, following the completion of clearing operations in the Ali Taher heights and the destruction of what the channel described as Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.
According to Channel 12, the military’s latest operations will allow the Israeli army to reduce and reorganize its forces along the so-called “Yellow Line.”
The report said the army also plans to establish a new network of military positions designed to strengthen the protection of residents in northern Israel.