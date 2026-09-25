The rumors spread widely after reports suggested that the alleged romance developed around the time Bürsin underwent gallbladder surgery last month.

According to circulating claims, the two actors had grown closer beyond their professional relationship, with speculation intensifying after reports that Cömert stayed by Bürsin’s side during his hospitalization and recovery.

Turkish television personality Bircan Bali added fuel to the rumors during the program “Söylemezsem Olmaz,” where she discussed alleged details surrounding Bürsin’s private life and linked the reported relationship to the period following his breakup with Selin Yağcıoğlu.

According to Bali, Bürsin had previously tried to reconnect with Yağcıoğlu after their separation, but she reportedly did not want to resume the relationship.

Bali then addressed the rumors surrounding Lizge Cömert, claiming that the actress was with Bürsin during his surgery and recovery period.

The most talked-about part of her comments came when she described the pair as “lovers in the hospital,” while also referring to alleged private visits and discreet ways of communicating.

However, neither Kerem Bürsin nor Lizge Cömert has confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship, and no official statement has been issued by either actor.

The speculation comes after the two stars worked together on “Çarpıntı,” which has led fans to closely follow their interactions both on and off screen.

For now, the nature of the relationship between Kerem Bürsin and Lizge Cömert remains unconfirmed, with the story continuing to circulate as a rumor in Turkish entertainment media.