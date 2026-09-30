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Arab & International

Who will expose the financiers of the Revolutionary Guard? A $15 million surprise!

2026-09-30 | 08:26
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Who will expose the financiers of the Revolutionary Guard? A $15 million surprise!
Who will expose the financiers of the Revolutionary Guard? A $15 million surprise!

The U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $15 million for information that helps identify financial networks linked to senior officials in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, the reward covers information related to Ahmad Jafarabadi, Abdullah Mehrabi, and Ali Asghar Norouzi.

In a post on X, the program said: “Somewhere between Iran’s missiles, drones, and their victims, there is a financial trail. Help us disrupt it.”

The State Department said the IRGC Aerospace Force is involved in the development and deployment of Iranian missiles and drones, as well as in procuring equipment for the Revolutionary Guard.

It added that information concerning the three officials, or the mechanisms, organizations, and financial activities linked to the Aerospace Force, could make informants eligible for a financial reward and possible relocation arrangements.

Who will expose the financiers of the Revolutionary Guard? A $15 million surprise!

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