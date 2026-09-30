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Mostafa Amar celebrates his son Tiam&#39;s 30th birthday with a touching message: &quot;May God make you happy and fulfill your dreams&quot;
Mostafa Amar celebrates his son Tiam's 30th birthday with a touching message: "May God make you happy and fulfill your dreams"
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Mostafa Amar celebrates his son Tiam's 30th birthday with a touching message: "May God make you happy and fulfill your dreams"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-30 | 07:55
Mostafa Amar celebrates his son Tiam's 30th birthday with a touching message: "May God make you happy and fulfill your dreams"
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Aljadeed
Mostafa Amar celebrates his son Tiam's 30th birthday with a touching message: "May God make you happy and fulfill your dreams"

Egyptian artist Mostafa Amar celebrated the 30th birthday of his son, young artist Tiam Amar, in a simple family atmosphere at home, sharing a set of photos documenting the occasion on his official social media account.

Mostafa Amar appeared accompanied by his sons Tiam and Iyad during the celebration, while Tiam stood in front of the birthday cake bearing the number "30", amidst a family atmosphere that reflected the strong bond bringing the family members together.

Mostafa Amar was keen to send a special message to his son on this occasion, expressing his pride in him and wishing him more success and happiness, writing: "I wonder, Tymo, what did you wish for, my love? May God make you happy and fulfill everything you wish for and more, and happy birthday.. Here is to a million years of health, good deeds, happiness, success, and provision."

The Egyptian artist's message received wide interaction from followers, and a number of art stars were keen to congratulate Tiam on his birthday, including artist Jannat and artist Mayan El Sayed, alongside a large number of the audience.

It is worth noting that Tiam Amar began his artistic career in his childhood, appearing alongside his father in the film "Qalb Jaree'" in 2002, and then participating in the film "Bahbek W Ana Kaman" in 2003, before stepping away for a period to complete his studies.

Tiam officially returned to the artistic scene in 2016 by participating in the series "Abu El-Banat" and "Layali El-Helmeya", after which he continued to present various dramatic works and established his presence as a young actor.

Meanwhile, Mostafa Amar continues his artistic activity through new singing works, alongside preparations for upcoming cinematic projects.

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