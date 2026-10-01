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Arab & International

Saudi Statement on Flydubai flight

2026-10-01 | 14:29
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Saudi Statement on Flydubai flight
Saudi Statement on Flydubai flight

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that the relevant authorities in the Kingdom took the necessary measures to deal with the emergency declared on Flydubai flight FZ1073 and granted the aircraft permission to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The aircraft landed safely at 9:45 a.m. with 174 passengers on board, in addition to an eight-member crew. All necessary care was provided to them.

At 5:40 p.m., all passengers continued their journey aboard a replacement Flydubai aircraft, while the flight crew returned to Dubai on another aircraft operated by the same airline, with the exception of the pilot and co-pilot, who were transferred to a hospital to receive necessary medical treatment based on an assessment of their conditions.

The source said that preliminary investigations conducted by the relevant Saudi authorities, with the participation of a security team from the United Arab Emirates, indicated that the co-pilot assaulted the pilot, resulting in both sustaining various injuries.

The source confirmed that, after their conditions improved and the medical team cleared them to travel, the pilot and co-pilot departed the Kingdom for Abu Dhabi on the morning of Thursday, October 1, 2026, accompanied by the Emirati security team.

The official source emphasized that the Kingdom handles emergency situations in accordance with its international and humanitarian obligations, as well as the regulations and procedures adopted by the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and security of air navigation and the readiness of the Kingdom’s aviation and security systems to respond swiftly and effectively to exceptional situations.
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