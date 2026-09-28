Two Years After His Assassination... What Did Khamenei Say About Nasrallah?

Khamenei said:
“It is very fitting to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the heroic Arab leader and great symbol of the Resistance Front, the great martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah — a man who held immense love for his nation and his school of thought, and whose sincere, eloquent speeches and courageous actions strengthened the hearts of his people, and indeed the hearts of free peoples around the world.
He was a man who elevated the name of Lebanon — this small country that for many years had been a stronghold for certain powers — to the highest ranks.
He was a man for whom victory and triumph were constant companions, and there is no doubt that throughout the history of the Levant up to the present day, after the prophets and their successors, no man of such greatness has appeared on that ancient land.”
Unstable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean basin with scattered light rainfall until the evening of tomorrow Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, exceeding their seasonal averages on Thursday, especially inland.
Fuel prices declined in Lebanon on Tuesday, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 11,000 and diesel by LBP 34,000, while the price of a cooking gas cylinder rose by LBP 50,000.
Weather News 04-10-2026