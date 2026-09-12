Lebanon-Israel Negotiation Round Postponed.. Alternative Meeting to Be Held in Washington (Axios)

The official said the next round of formal negotiations will be held in Rome in October. In the meantime, a meeting between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors will be held instead at the U.S. State Department headquarters in Washington to discuss the latest developments and continue implementing the “framework agreement” between the two countries.

According to a source familiar with the details cited by Axios, the Jewish holidays, the conference to support and strengthen the Lebanese Army scheduled to take place in Paris next week, and preparations for the United Nations General Assembly meetings prevented the parties involved in the negotiations from meeting in Rome next week as originally planned.