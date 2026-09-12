Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Saudi Arabia: Kingdom’s Security and Safety Are a Priority

In a statement, the ministry affirmed “Lebanon’s full solidarity with the Kingdom, its leadership and people, and its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security, stability, and territorial integrity,” while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministry said that “targeting vital facilities and civilian infrastructure constitutes a serious violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law, particularly the rules requiring the protection of civilians and civilian facilities from hostile acts.”

The Foreign Ministry also welcomed “Iraq’s announcement that it had opened an urgent investigation into the attack and would hold those involved accountable,” reiterating that “confronting military activities carried out by non-state actors, particularly in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, is a shared and ongoing battle aimed at enabling these states to extend their authority and sovereignty over their entire territories through their own forces alone.”