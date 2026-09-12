From Baalbek to "Dahieh".. Arrests and Seizure of Weapons and Drugs

“An Intelligence Directorate patrol arrested in the Ras al-Ain area of Baalbek Lebanese national (A.N.Z.), who is wanted on drug-trafficking charges, along with Syrian national (S.A.) for being present on Lebanese territory without legal documents, as well as Lebanese national (F.Z.), who was accompanying them.

Weapons, ammunition, a quantity of hashish, and military equipment were seized in their possession.

Another Intelligence Directorate patrol arrested Lebanese national (A.D.) in the Hay al-Sellom area of Beirut’s southern suburbs for opening fire and throwing a hand grenade, which resulted in the injury of a citizen, as well as for stabbing another person.

The seized items were handed over, and investigations with the detainees were launched under the supervision of the competent judiciary.”