Zelensky says willing to meet Putin

The United States holds this year's presidency of the Group of 20 major economies, which comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union, and culminates in a leaders' summit in Miami in December.



Russia's finance minister has already attended one G20 meeting, causing discomfort among some of Ukraine's allies, and a Russian diplomat said Saturday that Moscow will also send some officials to a G20 energy meeting in Houston next week.



Asked whether he would be willing to meet Putin at the December summit if both leaders were invited, Zelensky said: "Yes, of course.



"We have to come. We have to meet, to speak, and make decisions.



"It's not about words. What I will tell him or what he wants to tell me, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. Matters only result. Result matters. That's it."



Last weekend, US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow and Putin and Trump also discussed the war earlier in the week in what the Kremlin termed an "extremely frank" and constructive hour-long phone call.