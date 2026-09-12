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Arab & International

Iran: We Don’t Need US as ‘Regional Policeman’

2026-09-12 | 06:01
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Iran: We Don’t Need US as ‘Regional Policeman’
Iran: We Don’t Need US as ‘Regional Policeman’

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that the Middle East does not need the United States to be a "regional policeman", with the two countries at war and vying for control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We do not need a regional policeman: the territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it," he said on the sidelines of a Brics summit in India during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
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