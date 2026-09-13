President Aoun on the anniversary of President Bachir Gemayel’s assassination: His message remains present in our national journey

Through his positions and struggle, the martyred President Bachir Gemayel embodied an unwavering belief in Lebanon as one unified entity, in both land and people. He expressed this conviction through his enduring slogan, ‘Lebanon: 10,452 km²,’ which encapsulated an inclusive national philosophy affirming that Lebanon, in its entire geography and territory, is the final homeland for all its citizens—indivisible and undiminished, with no place for segregation, partition, or exclusion.

Today, as we commemorate his assassination, we reaffirm that his message remains present in our national journey, and that upholding the unity of the land, the people, and the institutions is the truest tribute to the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Lebanon.

As we mark this anniversary, we renew our pledge to continue working toward building a strong and just state—the only state capable of safeguarding the independence of its decision-making, exercising full sovereignty over all its territory, and protecting the dignity of its citizens—in a manner worthy of the sacrifices of the martyred president and his comrades.

Glory and eternal remembrance to Lebanon’s martyrs, and may Lebanon always stand proud and dignified.”