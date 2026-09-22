According to emergency records, Santa Monica police received a report on the morning of September 20 regarding a possible overdose inside a building, and ambulance teams headed to the scene where Presley was found dead, and he was officially pronounced dead at 9:45 AM.

Police confirmed that there are no indications of foul play so far, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office completed the autopsy without determining the official cause or manner of death, pending the completion of investigations and necessary tests.

Presley had previously spoken openly about his struggles with addiction and mental health issues, while his sister, Kaia Gerber, recently revealed the impact of his crises on the entire family.

The late model began his modeling career at an early age, participating in campaigns and shows for prominent global brands, while his family requested that their privacy be respected during this painful period.