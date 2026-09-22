North Lebanon Water Employees Union Demands Urgent Transport and Allowance Increases

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The union noted that the daily transport allowance of 450,000 Lebanese pounds no longer aligns with the sharp increase in fuel prices, deeming it insufficient to cover daily commuting costs.
It called for a review of the water allowance and a resolution regarding the perseverance allowance owed to employees, urging the state and relevant authorities to uphold their responsibilities and improve living conditions for workers.